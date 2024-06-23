As a result of an airstrike on Toretsk, a woman was killed

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, a woman was killed in an airstrike that the enemy carried out on the residential sector. Rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble of her house. This was reported in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

The enemy carried out another strike on the private sector of the city, as a result of which an aerial bomb hit a residential building. The body of a woman born in 1950 was recovered from the rubble.

In total, 0.5 tons of building structures were dismantled. Work to eliminate the consequences of the accident has been completed.

Over the past day , Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky and Donetsk directions have repelled large-scale enemy attacks, including 55 attempts to break through in the Pokrovsky direction and 15 in Toretsky.