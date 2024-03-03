Artificial intelligence to be involved in demining of Ukraine - Ministry of Economy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 6786 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 19657 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25045 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 171733 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161414 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167044 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215324 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247930 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153710 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371326 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 19657 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 171733 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161414 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 153606 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15044 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16064 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19970 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24053 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 45982 views
Artificial intelligence to be involved in demining of Ukraine - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39596 views

Artificial intelligence will help Ukraine defuse landmines faster and save lives by analyzing demining data.

Artificial intelligence to be involved in demining of Ukraine - Ministry of Economy

Artificial intelligence will help with humanitarian demining in Ukraine. The relevant partnership agreement was signed by the Ministry of Economy and Palantir technology company during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the UK. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy. 

The agreement contains provisions for cooperation in the following areas:

  • digitization of humanitarian demining operations, automation of processes envisaged by the National Mine Action Strategy for the period up to 2033;
  • Expanding digital capacities to coordinate land release and assessment, prioritize regions and manage risks in mine action;
  • Using an assistant based on the Palantir artificial intelligence platform (AIP) for decision-making in mine action.

The platform will work with large databases formed by organizations involved in mine action. 

 This refers, in particular, to the survey data of the territories of the SES, SST, non-governmental operators, the number and condition of equipment, the presence of pyrotechnic units  in specific areas, etc. 

Cabinet approves draft law on ratification of agreement with Slovenia on demining01.03.24, 15:59 • 24778 views

Thanks to Palantir AIP's capabilities, the platform will analyze information and provide recommendations for optimizing processes. For example, it will be able to advise, taking into account all the data, how to most effectively clear a particular area - using new demining methods, such as drones, or using traditional methods. The ultimate goal is to clear areas faster and at a lower cost.

Humanitarian demining is the zero stage of Ukraine's recovery. Currently, 156,000 square kilometers of land are potentially contaminated, with more than 6 million Ukrainians at risk. That is why accelerating humanitarian demining, in particular through cooperation with technology companies such as Palantir, is an opportunity to save lives and start rebuilding Ukraine faster

- said Yulia Sviridenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy.

In his turn, Palantir's executive vice president for the UK and Europe, Louis Mosley, emphasized that the agreement will help save Ukrainian lives and strengthen Ukraine's economy.

"Whether we're helping Ukraine's brave defenders stand up to Putin's aggression, supporting the relocation of their loved ones, or assisting the country's critical demining program, Palantir stands with Ukraine and its people,"  said Louis Mosley.

The pilot project of the platform was presented at the first International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine, which took place in Zagreb on October 11-12, 2023.

Not inferior to Western counterparts: another domestic demining machine presented in Ukraine22.02.24, 11:35 • 57324 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarTechnologies
United Kingdom
Ukraine
