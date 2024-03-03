Artificial intelligence to be involved in demining of Ukraine - Ministry of Economy

Artificial intelligence will help with humanitarian demining in Ukraine. The relevant partnership agreement was signed by the Ministry of Economy and Palantir technology company during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the UK. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

The agreement contains provisions for cooperation in the following areas:

digitization of humanitarian demining operations, automation of processes envisaged by the National Mine Action Strategy for the period up to 2033;

Expanding digital capacities to coordinate land release and assessment, prioritize regions and manage risks in mine action;



Using an assistant based on the Palantir artificial intelligence platform (AIP) for decision-making in mine action.



The platform will work with large databases formed by organizations involved in mine action.

This refers, in particular, to the survey data of the territories of the SES, SST, non-governmental operators, the number and condition of equipment, the presence of pyrotechnic units in specific areas, etc.

Thanks to Palantir AIP's capabilities, the platform will analyze information and provide recommendations for optimizing processes. For example, it will be able to advise, taking into account all the data, how to most effectively clear a particular area - using new demining methods, such as drones, or using traditional methods. The ultimate goal is to clear areas faster and at a lower cost.

Humanitarian demining is the zero stage of Ukraine's recovery. Currently, 156,000 square kilometers of land are potentially contaminated, with more than 6 million Ukrainians at risk. That is why accelerating humanitarian demining, in particular through cooperation with technology companies such as Palantir, is an opportunity to save lives and start rebuilding Ukraine faster - said Yulia Sviridenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy.

In his turn, Palantir's executive vice president for the UK and Europe, Louis Mosley, emphasized that the agreement will help save Ukrainian lives and strengthen Ukraine's economy.

"Whether we're helping Ukraine's brave defenders stand up to Putin's aggression, supporting the relocation of their loved ones, or assisting the country's critical demining program, Palantir stands with Ukraine and its people," said Louis Mosley.

The pilot project of the platform was presented at the first International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine, which took place in Zagreb on October 11-12, 2023.

