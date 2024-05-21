Artek children's camp in the occupied Crimea will spend almost 100 million rubles on a drone protection system

The Artek International Children's Center on the southern coast of the annexed Crimea plans to install a UAV protection system. The tender for the corresponding services "layout" found on the portal of public procurement of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Details

According to the documents, the contractor must install "means of detection and electronic influence" on drones on the territory of the center. The documents do not specify which complexes are referred to, but they say that the total number of system operators and personnel serving it will be at least 10 people.

Invaders in Crimea have already distributed 1,500 land plots for "Heroes" - center of resistance

According to" layout", it is planned to put the system into operation no later than December 10. The budget institution is ready to spend 97.8 million rubles on it.

Add

In recent months, Ukraine has been conducting massive drone attacks on the territory of Russia and Crimea. For example, on May 17, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a record attack involving at least 102 UAVs.

Despite the fact that Crimea is one of the main targets for drone strikes, the Russian authorities do not refuse to make changes in the peninsula's children's camps. On the contrary, children from the Belgorod region are being sent en masse to the same Artek. In the summer of 2023 alone, the center received more than 13 thousand children.