"Hits" in Kharkiv, according to preliminary data in the city center - mayor

The mayor of Kharkiv reported "arrivals" in the city, according to preliminary data, in the center. Prior to that, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the launch of the KAB in the direction of Kharkiv, UNN reports.

Arrivals in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, in the city center - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

"The enemy struck Kharkiv. There is a threat of repeated launches!" the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Earlier

"Tactical aircraft launches in Kharkiv region," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram, adding later: "KAB in the direction of Kharkiv!

"Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!" the head of the Kharkiv RMA called on Telegram.

"Suspilne TV channel reported an "explosion in Kharkiv".

Kharkiv and a number of other regions are on air alert.

Already 18 dead due to enemy attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv - RMA