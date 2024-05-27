Already 18 dead due to enemy attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv - RMA

According to updated reports, 18 people were killed in a Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Updated information on the deaths in the shopping center. The death toll has risen to 18 - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, 48 people were wounded. Five people remain missing.

Earlier, 17 victims of the Russian attack were reported.