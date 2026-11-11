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The spokesperson for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov reported that Armenia had been stripped of its voting rights in the CSTO, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"Given that Armenia had failed to fulfill its obligations for several years, guided by the organization's charter, it was proposed and decided to strip Armenia of its voting rights, as well as its right to appoint representatives to responsible positions in the CSTO," Peskov said.

The media add that Armenia's membership in the CSTO has been under discussion for several years. Yerevan froze it in 2024 — after Nagorno-Karabakh came under Azerbaijan's control, and the Armenians who lived there were forced to leave.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: "Essentially, we already consider ourselves outside the CSTO." He also stated that he would be glad if the organization itself expelled Armenia.

The break with Russia is deepening: Armenia has refused to resume its participation in the CSTO

Reference

The CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) is a regional military-political alliance of post-Soviet states, founded on the basis of the treaty dated May 15, 1992 (its headquarters are located in Moscow, Russia). The organization is often called a kind of Russian equivalent of NATO in the post-Soviet space, where Russia plays the dominant role.