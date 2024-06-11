Argentine president has changed his mind and will fly to Peace Summit in Switzerland - mass media

Argentine President Javier Miley changed his mind and will eventually go to Switzerland. According to the Clarín newspaper, the decision was made “at the last minute,” reports UNN.

The publication notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a special message to Miley to “have his Argentine friend present at least at the opening ceremony of the summit, which will be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, this Saturday the 15th and Sunday the 16th in support of Ukraine.

In addition, as Clarín expected, about 20 Argentine organizations that represent part of the 500,000 Ukrainians and their descendants in this country left a petition to the libertarian government with the same content.

According to the newspaper, there are those who claimed that not only messages from Kiev but also from Washington had reached Miley with a request to go to Switzerland. For Ukraine, the summit is still a cause of serious disagreement between the countries because it was organized without russia's participation. But 90 countries will be represented by their leaders, and among them several Latin Americans.

Clarín adds that Argentina has so far made it clear that it adheres to two points of the “Formula for Peace” that will be presented in Switzerland this weekend: the point on radiological and nuclear safety and the point on restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In addition, Argentina also agreed to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children recognized by Kiev as forcibly displaced by Russia.

