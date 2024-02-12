Another Russian informant detained in his own garage as he set up an "observation post" for the echelons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a resident of Kirovohrad region who set up an "observation point" for the echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in his garage near the railway station. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

The SBU detained a Russian informant in Kirovohrad region who set up an "observation point" for the echelons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in his garage. The offender was trying to find out the approximate number of personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units moving by rail toward the eastern front, - the message says.



Details

It is noted that the enemy was most interested in information about the movement of Ukrainian heavy weapons, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems, to the front line.

The enemy informant also went around the area and covertly recorded the locations of Ukrainian troops under the guise of walking an ordinary citizen

To disguise his criminal actions, the offender constantly changed the routes of his reconnaissance raids and sent the information to the aggressor from different geolocations. However, this did not help him. The SBU officers exposed the offender and detained him in his own home, - the SBU added.

The perpetrator was a local resident who had lived in Russia for almost 20 years and had come to Ukraine before the full-scale invasion of Russia to sell all his property here and return to the aggressor country.

In May last year, the man was offered to cooperate in favor of the occupiers. SBU officers seized mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of criminal activity, as well as documents confirming the facts of his residence and business activity in Russia.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces 8 to 12 years behind bars.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Zaporizhzhia racketeers who tried to "extort" $10,000 of a non-existent debt from the wife of one of the fallen defenders and threatened to kill her and the child.