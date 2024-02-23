$41.340.03
Another Russian A-50 aircraft shot down near Mariupol - rosmedia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31054 views

The Russian military said that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov.

Another Russian A-50 aircraft shot down near Mariupol - rosmedia

The Russians said that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov again. This was stated by journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports

Details

Russian military officials claim that the plane was shot down by Russian air defense. They say the launch was carried out in the area of captured Mariupol. 

Meanwhile,  videos from  Russians who recorded flashes in the sky appeared on social media. The footage allegedly shows the downing of a Russian aircraft.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

