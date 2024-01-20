An A-50 UAV was spotted at a civilian airfield in Sochi, Russia
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian A-50 aircraft was spotted at a civilian airfield in Sochi, and the information has already been passed on to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
An A-50 UAV was spotted at a civilian airfield in Sochi, Russia, UNN reports citing the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.
"A Russian A-50 UAV is now based at a civilian airfield in Sochi. The same as the one that was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The information was promptly transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.