Another attempt to delay. The case against the NBU's chief lawyer was transferred from the SBI to the National Police

The criminal proceedings on the fact of possible abuse of office by the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zyma, were transferred from the State Bureau of Investigation to the Pechersk Police Department. This was reported by Yulia Sosedka, co-owner of the Concord Bank, UNN reports .

The SBI confirmed that is investigating criminal proceedings for alleged abuse of office by NBU Chief Legal Officer Zyma. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it into temporary administration. Back in April, the court ordered SBI investigators to recognize Yulia Sosedka as a victim in the case, but the investigators have not complied with the court order.

Dear friends, I have already told you that investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation have been ignoring the court decision for more than 4 months and have not recognized me as a victim in criminal proceedings, violating my constitutional rights. Obviously, there is a delay in the investigation by the SBI. Now they have found a new way. Instead of complying with the Constitution and recognizing me as a victim, the SBI has referred the case to the National Police, Yulia Sosedka wrote on her Facebook page.

She does not rule out that this is an attempt to bury the case against the NBU's chief lawyer.

This behavior of the investigating body indicates that someone is using administrative resources to block the consideration of the case on the merits. This undermines the fairness of the process and impedes the protection of my legal rights, which raises serious doubts about the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation, - Yulia Sosedka added.

She also emphasized that Concorde's shareholders will continue to fight for justice against the bank, which was illegally deprived of its license, even if they have to go to court to demand an objective investigation of the case against Zyma.

I hope that the investigators of the Pechersk Police Department will not follow the path of the State Bureau of Investigation, recognize me as a victim in the case and eventually refer the criminal proceedings to the court, - Yulia Sosedka added.

Managing partner of the Dexter Law Firm, attorney Bohdan Koval, previously told UNN and that the SBI has a long-standing practice of not complying with investigating judges' decisions . According to him, investigators, in particular, are in no hurry to recognize people as victims in criminal proceedings, as this gives them more work.

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta does not rule out that the National Bank's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma has an influential patronas he is a person close to NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy. The expert is convinced that this is why Zyma is confident that he will not be prosecuted under the current legislation for the violations committed.

Concorde's shareholders appealed the NBU's decision to withdraw the bank from the market, and the Dnipropetrovs'k District Administrative Court found the revocation of Concorde's banking license to be unlawful and revoked it. However, the liquidation process, once started, cannot be stopped under the current legislation. Even if the courts find the regulator's actions unlawful, the bank will still be withdrawn from the market, which only confirms the imperfection of Ukrainian legislation.