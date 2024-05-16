ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Anna Skorokhod's Russian ex-husband earns millions on shelters, while the MP herself has an apartment and two cars

Anna Skorokhod's Russian ex-husband earns millions on shelters, while the MP herself has an apartment and two cars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19439 views

MP Anna Skorokhod has increased her wealth, while her ex-husband of Russian origin, Oleksiy Alyakin (now Levkovsky), is making hundreds of millions from modular shelters in Ukraine through a company potentially linked to Skorokhod's construction firm.

People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod has increased her wealth, while her ex-husband of Russian origin, Alexei Alyakin, changed his surname and earns hundreds of millions on modular shelters in Ukraine. This was reported by Fakty, according to UNN.

Anna Skorokhod drew attention to the scandal surrounding the Hetman Sahaidachny National Army Academy, which she and her colleague from the provisional investigative commission, Yulia Yatsyk, are using to discredit the military command of Ukraine. Previously, she  stated that Ukrainians would rather go to prison than join the Armed Forces because there is no way out of the "coffin," and in 2020 she defended the St. George's ribbon and communist ideology in Ukraine.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the MP purchased a 53.7-square-meter apartment worth UAH 1.2 million. In July 2022 and March 2023, Skorokhod acquired the right to use two cars - a Volkswagen Multivan and a Renault Master truck. As a result, she has three cars (she also has an Infiniti QX60 SUV), five apartments, one of which is currently under construction, and four land plots. The MP has invested more than UAH 11 million in the Progress construction company (LLC BC PROGRESS-41), in which she is the sole owner. At the same time, her only source of income is her salary in the Rada - in 2023, it amounted to almost UAH 48 thousand per month.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, a fugitive Russian who was granted Ukrainian citizenship, Alexei Alyakin, changed his surname to Levkovsky and started a new lucrative business. He is associated with Hobbit House LLC. In 2023-2024, this construction company participated in 54 tenders and received orders for the construction of shelters worth more than UAH 189 million.

Aleksey Alyakin/Levkovsky reported that Hobbit House is linked to  Kyiv-based construction company Progress. It was founded in 2015 in Boryspil district. Boryspil is also home to a similarly named LLC "BC "PROGRESS-41", owned by Anna Skorokhod. A number of factors may indicate that these companies are related.

"Anna Skorokhod could have made Alyakin/Levkovsky's new earnings public. The story would have resonated: a Russian is making money on shelters that we are forced to spend money on because of Russia... Why is a principled fighter for justice silent? Perhaps because, despite personal differences and conflicts, the shelter business can be joint and profitable for all its participants?" - Fakty write.

According to media reports, Alyakin moved to Ukraine in 2015, after the collapse of the Russian bank Pushkino, which he owned and owed 700 million rubles to creditors. In the Russian Federation, Alyakin is accused of fraud, and in 2015 he was arrested in absentia and put on the Interpol wanted list. The State Migration Service of Ukraine has twice revoked his Ukrainian citizenship, arguing that Alyakin forged documents about his grandmother's Ukrainian origin and failed to surrender his Russian passport.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
volkswagenVolkswagen
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
boryspilBoryspil
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

