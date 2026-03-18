Anna Neplyakh showed off a new luxury car worth $150,000

Photo: instagram.com/neplyah/

Anna Neplyakh, the holder of the "Miss Ukraine Universe-2021" title, has once again attracted public attention — this time not with statements or social outings, but with a loud new acquisition. The blogger showed how she picks up a new premium-class car from the dealership, the cost of which, according to unofficial estimates, can reach about 150 thousand dollars, reports UNN.

Details

The video, published on social networks, looks more like a staged shot from an advertisement: the showroom space is decorated in a festive style, the black car is adorned with a large red bow, and Neplyakh herself is in the center of this composition, clearly pleased with the moment. The entire process of handing over the car is presented as a small show — with emotions, details, and an emphasis on the atmosphere.

This is not the first time Neplyakh has demonstrated expensive cars in her life. Earlier, her name was repeatedly mentioned in the context of road incidents of various scales — from minor situations to serious accidents.

Despite this, she continues to openly broadcast her lifestyle: actively maintains social networks, shares personal moments.

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