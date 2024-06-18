Andriy Yermak discusses the results of the Peace Summit with the Advisor to the President of South Africa

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. The interlocutors discussed the results of the inaugural Peace Summit held in Switzerland. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Andriy Yermak thanked for South Africa's participation in the Summit and its contribution to the search for ways to achieve a just peace. He expressed his belief that South Africa shares the principles of peace set out in the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace and that more states will join it in the near future.

Yermak spoke about plans to hold a series of thematic conferences at the level of ministers and experts dedicated to all points of the Ukrainian formula for peace, which will help to encourage even more countries to join the Joint Communiqué.

The parties also discussed the possibility of involving South Africa in the implementation of joint initiatives to ensure global food security. the statement reads

Andriy Yermak and Sidney Mufamadi agreed on a further plan of contacts at the highest level between Ukraine and the Republic of South Africa.

At the Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa had a conversation.

