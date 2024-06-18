Andriy Yermak discusses the results of the Peace Summit with the Advisor to the President of South Africa

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9974 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 112369 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119204 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134198 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146762 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369902 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182356 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 112369 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 100873 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119204 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114288 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134198 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6070 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9042 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13876 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15341 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19176 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Andriy Yermak discusses the results of the Peace Summit with the Advisor to the President of South Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27100 views

Andriy Yermak discussed the results of the Peace Summit with South African National Security Adviser Sidney Mufamadi, thanking South Africa for its participation and expressing hope that more countries will join the Joint Communiqué on the foundations of peace.

Andriy Yermak discusses the results of the Peace Summit with the Advisor to the President of South Africa

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. The interlocutors discussed the results of the inaugural Peace Summit held in Switzerland. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Andriy Yermak thanked for South Africa's participation in the Summit and its contribution to the search for ways to achieve a just peace. He expressed his belief that South Africa shares the principles of peace set out in the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace and that more states will join it in the near future.

Yermak spoke about plans to hold a series of thematic conferences at the level of ministers and experts dedicated to all points of the Ukrainian formula for peace, which will help to encourage even more countries to join the Joint Communiqué.

The parties also discussed the possibility of involving South Africa in the implementation of joint initiatives to ensure global food security.

the statement reads

Andriy Yermak and Sidney Mufamadi agreed on a further plan of contacts at the highest level between Ukraine and the Republic of South Africa.

Recall

At the Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa had a conversation.  

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president of South Africa15.06.24, 02:44 • 34331 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Switzerland
Andriy Yermak
South Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41