An unidentified metal object was found in the sea near Helsinki, prompting the closure of maritime traffic and the deployment of the Navy

$44.8350.70
ukenru
09:56 PM • 4756 views
ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory
08:56 PM • 11422 views
More than 5,000 detained and hundreds of schools affected by protests: what is happening in France and how it all began
08:16 PM • 13786 views
Shariy, convicted in Ukraine of treason, is being investigated in Spain for possible ties to Russia’s intelligence services
05:17 PM • 23815 views
Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.
October 3, 10:00 AM • 48379 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
October 3, 08:31 AM • 48605 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 57925 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 43235 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 39470 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 34267 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.2m/s
79%
756mm
Popular news
Russia is once again threatening massive strikes on Kyiv and urging foreigners to leaveOctober 3, 12:49 PM • 12222 views
On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave OleshkyVideoOctober 3, 01:05 PM • 13743 views
European banks are shedding Russian clients: accounts are increasingly being blockedOctober 3, 01:20 PM • 7972 views
Ukraine’s long-range “sanctions” have worked in Russia’s Samara and Bryansk regions - ZelenskyyVideoOctober 3, 03:41 PM • 23089 views
Moldova handed Russia a note of protest over drones and missiles in the country's airspace05:30 PM • 6248 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 84327 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 92442 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 79072 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 101641 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 76986 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Maia Sandu
Ben Affleck
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Spain
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reaction10:06 PM • 1370 views
Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter trolled him over his failed relationships; the actor revealed how his children reacted09:05 PM • 5516 views
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"VideoOctober 3, 10:47 AM • 34609 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 44452 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 44562 views
Actual
The New York Times
Series
Gold
ATACMS
The Guardian

An unidentified metal object was found in the sea near Helsinki, prompting the closure of maritime traffic and the deployment of the Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

An unidentified object was discovered on a passenger-ship route in the Gulf of Finland. The area was closed, and the Finnish Navy was involved in identifying it.

An unidentified metal object was found in the sea near Helsinki, prompting the closure of maritime traffic and the deployment of the Navy
Illustrative photo

An unidentified metal object was discovered in the Gulf of Finland near Helsinki, directly on a route used by passenger vessels. The area was cordoned off, ship traffic was restricted, and the police involved the Finnish Navy to determine the origin of the find, Yle reports, according to UNN.

Details

At around 19:20 on Saturday, the Border Guard reported to the police that a funnel-shaped metal object had been spotted in the water south of Kustaanmiekka Island.

It is currently unknown what exactly is in the water. The police officially requested assistance from the Navy, whose specialists are to identify the object.

Shipping halted because of the discovery

The situation is complicated by the fact that the unidentified object is located directly on a waterway used by passenger vessels. The police and the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard isolated the area, and the maritime zone near Helsinki was temporarily closed.

Finland investigates a series of break-ins at MPs’ homes01.10.26, 15:44 • 4387 views

The operation has already caused delays to passenger services. The Viking XPRS ferry, which was scheduled to depart from Helsinki for Tallinn at 20:00, was unable to leave the port.

The police have not yet said whether the object found could pose a danger or how it may have ended up in the Gulf of Finland. More detailed information is expected to be released after the object is identified.

The US is sending Marines to the Baltic Sea to support a NATO mission02.10.26, 07:31 • 8190 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Helsinki
Tallinn