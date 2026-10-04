An unidentified metal object was found in the sea near Helsinki, prompting the closure of maritime traffic and the deployment of the Navy
Kyiv • UNN
An unidentified object was discovered on a passenger-ship route in the Gulf of Finland. The area was closed, and the Finnish Navy was involved in identifying it.
An unidentified metal object was discovered in the Gulf of Finland near Helsinki, directly on a route used by passenger vessels. The area was cordoned off, ship traffic was restricted, and the police involved the Finnish Navy to determine the origin of the find, Yle reports, according to UNN.
Details
At around 19:20 on Saturday, the Border Guard reported to the police that a funnel-shaped metal object had been spotted in the water south of Kustaanmiekka Island.
It is currently unknown what exactly is in the water. The police officially requested assistance from the Navy, whose specialists are to identify the object.
Shipping halted because of the discovery
The situation is complicated by the fact that the unidentified object is located directly on a waterway used by passenger vessels. The police and the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard isolated the area, and the maritime zone near Helsinki was temporarily closed.
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The operation has already caused delays to passenger services. The Viking XPRS ferry, which was scheduled to depart from Helsinki for Tallinn at 20:00, was unable to leave the port.
The police have not yet said whether the object found could pose a danger or how it may have ended up in the Gulf of Finland. More detailed information is expected to be released after the object is identified.
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