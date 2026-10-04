An oil station of the Transneft system has been burning in Samara for the third day

In Russia's Samara, a linear production and dispatch station, which is also part of the Transneft system, has been burning for the third day after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the Supernova Plus Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

Footage of the fire has appeared online.

Additionally

The Samara LPDS covers an area of more than 216 hectares. There are 71 tanks located here, with a total capacity of more than 1.6 million cubic meters of oil.

In addition, there are two oil pumping stations here—Samara-1 and Samara-2—as well as a separate station where oil is blended.

We remind you

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have put out of operation more than 51% of the oil-refining capacity of the aggressor country.