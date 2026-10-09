$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
10:56 PM • 378 views
An oil slick formed off the coast of russia after the attack on the tanker — the Russians claimed there were no consequences
10:17 PM • 2916 views
Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war
09:36 PM • 5376 views
"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia
08:58 PM • 6728 views
Sandu responded on whether Moldova is ready for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine amid another winter during the war
08:29 PM • 7440 views
Ukraine demands an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s massive strikes and dozens killed – Sybiha
07:45 PM • 10494 views
Kyiv is switching to survival mode – Klitschko urged residents to leave the capital
06:06 PM • 13287 views
Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join
05:23 PM • 16449 views
Some regions will again be without electricity tomorrow — where and how the schedules will apply
October 8, 03:10 PM • 24638 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Omsk Oil Refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine — what is known about the plantVideo
October 8, 02:57 PM • 20328 views
Occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council building with a drone, hitting the coat of armsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3.5m/s
57%
746mm
Popular news
Arsenal talent Max Dowman received three honors at once from Guinness World RecordsVideoOctober 8, 01:25 PM • 21563 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after returning to Britain — she was spotted with Malala YousafzaiPhotoOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 20679 views
Xbox launches a new film and television divisionOctober 8, 01:59 PM • 19792 views
President of Poland Nawrocki trained with boxing legend PacquiaoPhotoVideoOctober 8, 02:34 PM • 19347 views
Ancient Greek gods, a road movie, and the Realm of the Dead — the first teaser for Pavlo Ostrikov’s new film "Tragedy" has been releasedPhotoVideoOctober 8, 04:39 PM • 15493 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken awayOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 28818 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhotoOctober 8, 12:39 PM • 25726 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 45126 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 70337 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 66287 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage10:06 PM • 952 views
Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained why09:05 PM • 1932 views
The White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" an enemy - TrumpPhoto06:25 PM • 5788 views
Ancient Greek gods, a road movie, and the Realm of the Dead — the first teaser for Pavlo Ostrikov’s new film "Tragedy" has been releasedPhotoVideoOctober 8, 04:39 PM • 15533 views
President of Poland Nawrocki trained with boxing legend PacquiaoPhotoVideoOctober 8, 02:34 PM • 19389 views
Actual
Heating
Series
Film
Starlink
Technology

An oil slick formed off the coast of russia after the attack on the tanker — the Russians claimed there were no consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Greenpeace detected a 25-square-kilometer oil slick in the Black Sea after the attack on the tanker. russia initially denied the pollution.

An oil slick formed off the coast of russia after the attack on the tanker — the Russians claimed there were no consequences
Illustrative photo

In the Black Sea near the Russian coast, an oil slick covering approximately 25 square kilometers formed after a maritime drone attack on an oil tanker. Greenpeace environmentalists detected the pollution while analyzing satellite images, Meduza reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to environmentalists, the tanker was attacked on October 6 near Sochi, after which a severe fire broke out on board. The following day, it was spotted near the village of Lazarevskoye, approximately 50 kilometers from the site of the fire.

At that time, satellite images showed an oil trail covering approximately 8 square kilometers. However, by October 8, when the tanker was near Tuapse, the area of pollution had increased to 25 square kilometers.

Russia initially denied the sea pollution

According to Russia's Ministry of Transport, the attacked tanker, sailing under the flag of Liberia, was transporting oil from Novorossiysk to India. The vessel is preliminarily identified as the "Aframax Rio."

All 23 crew members were evacuated from the tanker after the attack. No injuries were reported.

At the same time, as early as the morning of October 7, Russia's Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing stated that no pollution of the Black Sea waters had been detected after the fire. However, Greenpeace satellite data indicate the presence of a significant oil-products slick.

An oil tanker is ablaze on a large scale near Russia’s Sochi06.10.26, 18:58 • 6446 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Evacuation
Fires
War in Ukraine
Liberia
India
Black Sea