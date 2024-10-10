Explosion occurs in a residential complex on Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: a fire broke out, no injuries reported

An explosion occurred on the 9th floor of a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, a suburb of Kyiv, which led to a fire, the apartment completely burned down, no one was injured, the causes of the incident are being established, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region reported, UNN writes.

On October 10, at about 1 p.m., police received a report that an explosion had occurred on the ninth floor of a residential complex, followed by a fire. The fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. The fire completely destroyed the apartment. No one was injured. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. - the police reported on social media.

Currently, as indicated, law enforcement officers of the Bucha Police Department and other specialized services are working at the scene.

Man opens fire from window in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: police investigate incident