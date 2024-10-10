ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosion occurs in a residential complex on Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: a fire broke out, no injuries reported

Explosion occurs in a residential complex on Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: a fire broke out, no injuries reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, an explosion occurred on the 9th floor of a residential complex, which led to a fire. The building burned down completely, there were no casualties. Police and the State Emergency Service are working at the scene to establish the cause of the incident.

An explosion occurred on the 9th floor of a residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, a suburb of Kyiv, which led to a fire, the apartment completely burned down, no one was injured, the causes of the incident are being established, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region reported, UNN writes.

On October 10, at about 1 p.m., police received a report that an explosion had occurred on the ninth floor of a residential complex, followed by a fire. The fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. The fire completely destroyed the apartment. No one was injured. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

- the police reported on social media.

Currently, as indicated, law enforcement officers of the Bucha Police Department and other specialized services are working at the scene.

Man opens fire from window in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: police investigate incident12.09.24, 10:59 • 24645 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

