Man opens fire from window in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka: police investigate incident

In Sofiyivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, a 48-year-old man is suspected of shooting from a window, police found a gun in the entrance, and opened criminal proceedings, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region reported, UNN reports.

Kyiv region police are reportedly establishing the circumstances of the shooting in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka

This morning, the Bucha district police department in Kyiv region received a report from residents that one of them was shooting from a window.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found a gun in the entrance of the house. At the moment, there have been no reports of victims. The police identified the shooter. It is a 48-year-old local resident.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigative actions are ongoing.