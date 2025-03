An explosion occurred in Sumy after a warning about an enemy KAB

The sound of an explosion was reported in Sumy after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy KAB, UNN reports.

Details

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy," Suspilne reported.

Prior to that, the Air Force warned of an enemy "KAB on Sumy".

Air raid alert in Sumy region.

Russian army dropped 4 KABs in Sumy region: a woman was killed, two wounded