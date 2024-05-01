An anticyclone has come to Ukraine: a weather forecaster gave a forecast until Easter

An anticyclone has arrived in Ukraine, bringing dry and warm weather with temperatures up to 26°C during the day and 8°C at night, except for the possibility of intermittent short-term rains tomorrow and rain with thunderstorms expected in some regions on Easter Sunday, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko said, according to UNN.

On May 2, it will continue to be sunny and warm in Ukraine. The anticyclone is confidently located in Ukraine, so it is dry, except that tomorrow there is a chance of periodic short-term rains in Sumy and Kharkiv regions - Didenko wrote on Facebook.

According to the forecaster, the maximum air temperature during the day on May 2 will be +21...+26 degrees. "The night is still pleasantly fresh, +8...+13 degrees, and such a synoptic situation is perhaps the most comfortable of the year - it is warm, and at night you can even sleep with the windows open," she said.

According to her, the weather in Kyiv on Thursday will also be "rahat lukum", the sun will shine, and the maximum temperature will be +22...+24 degrees.

On Easter, according to Didenko, there was no precipitation in Kyiv at night, rain and thunderstorms during the day.

"In the coming days it will be mostly warm, except for a little freshening up on Saturday. On Sunday, Easter, there will be short-term rains with thunderstorms in the northern regions, in the west, in the central part and in Kharkiv region during the daytime. In the south, in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, no precipitation is expected on Easter," said Didenko.

