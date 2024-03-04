An anchor mine brought to the Black Sea coast destroyed in Odesa

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 5554 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 17577 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24047 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169483 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159782 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166505 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247873 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153652 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371308 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14729 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15784 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19696 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22909 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44840 views
An anchor mine brought to the Black Sea coast destroyed in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24660 views

Pyrotechnics destroyed an anchor mine found on the Black Sea coast in Odesa.

An anchor mine brought to the Black Sea coast destroyed in Odesa

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service destroyed an anchor mine found in Odesa on the Black Sea coast. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Odesa region. 

Yesterday, the Rescue Service received a report of an unknown object on the Black Sea coast. Odesa sappers identified the munition as an anchor mine, which was destroyed in a safe place

- the SES said in a statement. 

The rescuers urged  not to touch an unknown object that looks like a munition. It is necessary to immediately call "101".

"Only experienced professionals can properly and safely defuse explosive devices. Do not expose yourself and your loved ones to danger," the agency said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Black Sea
Odesa
