An anchor mine brought to the Black Sea coast destroyed in Odesa

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service destroyed an anchor mine found in Odesa on the Black Sea coast. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Odesa region.

Yesterday, the Rescue Service received a report of an unknown object on the Black Sea coast. Odesa sappers identified the munition as an anchor mine, which was destroyed in a safe place - the SES said in a statement.

The rescuers urged not to touch an unknown object that looks like a munition. It is necessary to immediately call "101".

"Only experienced professionals can properly and safely defuse explosive devices. Do not expose yourself and your loved ones to danger," the agency said.