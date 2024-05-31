ukenru
An 18-year - old boy who planned a terrorist attack at the Olympics was detained in France-mass media

An 18-year - old boy who planned a terrorist attack at the Olympics was detained in France-mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27458 views

According to BFMTV, French law enforcement officers detained an 18-year-old boy from Chechnya who could have planned a terrorist attack in the city of Saint-Etienne during the Olympics.

In France, law enforcement officers detained an 18-year-old boy who was probably preparing a terrorist attack during a football tournament as part of the Olympics. About it with reference to its own sources writes BFMTV, reports UNN.

Details 

The publication noted that the guy was detained at his home, on May 22. The suspect is an 18-year-old Chechen who came to France with his parents in 2023.

He is suspected of planning a terrorist attack in the French city of Saint-Etienne during the Olympics.

France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris07.03.24, 11:49 • 23796 views

Previously, he was preparing a terrorist attack at the Geoffroy Guichard football stadium, his target was to be football spectators and police officers. According to sources BFMTV, during the search, a photo of the stadium in Saint-Etienne was found on his computer, and videos of the same stadium were found on his phone.

It is noted that the detainee denies his guilt. 

Addition 

BFMTV sources report that the guy actively communicated with members of the Department. However, according to the newspaper, the guy claims that he did not want to commit a terrorist attack, and all the conversations were just to show off. 

Recall

Several foreign countries, including Poland, will send their soldiers to strengthen the security of the Olympic Games in Paris in the summer of 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
parisParis
franceFrance
polandPoland

