An 18-year-old boy died on a river in Lutsk while riding a board and disappeared into the water

An 18-year-old man disappeared while paddleboarding on the Styr River in Lutsk, his body was found this morning, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service in Volyn region.

Details

The report that a young man had disappeared while riding a paddleboard in Lutsk on the Styr River was received on June 17 at 22:08. According to eyewitnesses, he fell off the board and disappeared from sight.

Rescuers arrived at the scene (near Drahomanova Street) in the evening.

The rescuers conducted search operations last night and surveyed 3,000 square meters of the bottom, but the man was not found by dusk and the search operations were stopped due to the darkness. Today, at 04:48, the search resumed, with divers and a special quadcopter surveying the river.

At 05:55, the body of the 18-year-old boy was found and pulled out of the water and onto the shore. A psychologist and a doctor from the regional State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

