Amid the predicted cold weather: Ukrzaliznytsia reminded about the invincibility points at railway stations

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34642 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105838 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134255 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133628 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170787 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279317 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101325 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100918 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102852 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61138 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31583 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 34642 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279317 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247395 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232580 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257972 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25310 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105317 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121512 views
Amid the predicted cold weather: Ukrzaliznytsia reminded about the invincibility points at railway stations

Amid the predicted cold weather: Ukrzaliznytsia reminded about the invincibility points at railway stations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20184 views

Ukraine is preparing for a sharp cold snap, so Ukrzaliznytsia reminds that Fortresses and Fortitude Points are operating at 94 railway stations across the country.

Amid forecasts of a sharp cold snap in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that Fortresses and Points of Unbreakability are operating at the country's railway stations. This was reported by UNN .

Details 

UZ noted that soon the temperature in the capital and many other cities of Ukraine is expected to drop rapidly to -13 / -25ºС.

Kharkiv region is preparing for russian attacks on the critical infrastructure of the region - Sinegubov

In this regard, and in view of the ongoing hostile attempts to attack Ukraine's critical infrastructure, we remind you that Fortresses and Fortitude Points are operating at 94 railway stations across the country

- the post says.

It is noted that free locations where you can keep warm, charge your gadgets, and drink hot tea are open around the clock in 80 cities across the country, including the capital.

At the same time, in small towns, the locations operate according to the schedule of railway stations. The invincibility points are open to all city residents and their pets.

Ukrzaliznytsia also said that the country's largest railway stations have backup power from generators, so potential power outages, even in the most critical cases, will not affect their operation.

Recall

Ukraine braces for severe weather conditions with snow, ice and frosts down to -25°C as Arctic air moves in from northern Europe

Weather on Epiphany in Ukraine: weather forecasters gave a forecast

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

Contact us about advertising