Amid the predicted cold weather: Ukrzaliznytsia reminded about the invincibility points at railway stations

Amid forecasts of a sharp cold snap in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that Fortresses and Points of Unbreakability are operating at the country's railway stations. This was reported by UNN .

UZ noted that soon the temperature in the capital and many other cities of Ukraine is expected to drop rapidly to -13 / -25ºС.

In this regard, and in view of the ongoing hostile attempts to attack Ukraine's critical infrastructure, we remind you that Fortresses and Fortitude Points are operating at 94 railway stations across the country - the post says.

It is noted that free locations where you can keep warm, charge your gadgets, and drink hot tea are open around the clock in 80 cities across the country, including the capital.

At the same time, in small towns, the locations operate according to the schedule of railway stations. The invincibility points are open to all city residents and their pets.

Ukrzaliznytsia also said that the country's largest railway stations have backup power from generators, so potential power outages, even in the most critical cases, will not affect their operation.

