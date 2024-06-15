Amherd on the Peace Summit: We want to discuss under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace

During the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss, among other things, how and under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace. This was stated by the President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The goals of the conference are clear. We want to inspire a process towards a comprehensive, just, lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter. We want to reach a common understanding of the possible framework for achieving this goal. We want to discuss how and under what conditions Russia can also be involved in this process of future peace," Amherd said.

She reminded that the discussions at the conference would focus on three topics: nuclear security, food security, and the human dimension.

A joint first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Zelenskyy on the Peace Summit

"These are issues of global interest that directly affect a large number of countries and have been proposed in various plans for peace in Ukraine," Amherd said.

She noted that during the weekend, the Summit participants will be able to share their ideas on how the process of peace and dialogue can take place.

President Amherd said that if we want to move the process toward peace, we will have to engage Russia at some point.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expectsthat after the Inaugural Peace Summit there will be a transition to substantive, technical solutions to all three points: food security, nuclear security, and the return of Ukrainian children, and preparations for the next steps will continue.

