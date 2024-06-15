ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Amherd on the Peace Summit: We want to discuss under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace

Amherd on the Peace Summit: We want to discuss under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27597 views

The Swiss President said that the goal of the Peace Summit is to discuss how and under what conditions Russia can be involved in the future peace process in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

During the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss, among other things, how and under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace. This was stated by the President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd  during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The goals of the conference are clear. We want to inspire a process towards a comprehensive, just, lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter. We want to reach a common understanding of the possible framework for achieving this goal. We want to discuss how and under what conditions Russia can also be involved in this process of future peace," Amherd said.

She reminded that the discussions at the conference would focus on three topics: nuclear security, food security, and the human dimension.

A joint first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Zelenskyy on the Peace Summit15.06.24, 13:39 • 32372 views

"These are issues of global interest that directly affect a large number of countries and have been proposed in various plans for peace in Ukraine," Amherd said.

She noted that during the weekend, the Summit participants will be able to share their ideas on how the process of peace and dialogue can take place.

"During this weekend, all the participating countries will be able to share their vision and their ideas on how the process of peace and dialogue can take place," Amherd said.

President Amherd said that if we want to  move the process toward peace, we will have to engage Russia at some point.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expectsthat after the Inaugural Peace Summit  there will be a transition to substantive, technical solutions to all three points: food security, nuclear security, and the return of Ukrainian children, and preparations for the next steps will continue.

Peace Summit: who will participate14.06.24, 23:23 • 15328 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

