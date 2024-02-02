Ambassador: There are about 2 thousand Ukrainian refugees in Japan

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 2,500 Ukrainians have left for Japan. Currently, there are about 2 thousand Ukrainian refugees in the country.

This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

The number of those who entered is approximately 2508. But some Ukrainians have returned, and it is difficult to say the exact number of people who are in Japan today. We are working with a figure of approximately 2011 people who are staying and, as we understand it, will extend their stay for the third year because they simply have nowhere to go back to - Korsunsky said.

He emphasized that there are many refugees from eastern Ukraine in Japan.

These people are likely to be forced to stay here for another year, and possibly longer - The ambassador added.

Recall

In December, Japan launched a new program that recognizes some evacuees, including Ukrainians, as refugees, offering them language classes, assistance with household organization, and financial support.