Almost all the land received by ATO participants is now under cultivation, taxes are paid from it, and jobs are created - Mykola Solskyi

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88061 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64426 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70492 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Almost all the land received by ATO participants is now under cultivation, taxes are paid from it, and jobs are created - Mykola Solskyi

Almost all the land received by ATO participants is now under cultivation, taxes are paid from it, and jobs are created - Mykola Solskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34075 views

Almost all the land received by the ATO participants is now being cultivated, taxes are being paid, and jobs are being created, unlike the previous illegal lease of state land by the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine for cash without proper rights.

The transfer of land plots to ATO participants, which for years the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine has been using for "gray" schemes of its own enrichment, is an absolutely correct step, because the purchasers of the land receive rent, crops are grown on the land, and taxes are paid to the budget. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Forbes by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky, UNN reports

Details

According to the Minister, the emergence of real owners of land has had a positive impact on Ukraine's economy.

"The state has distributed 5 million hectares of land for free privatization, including hundreds of thousands of combatants. In total, about 1 million hectares have been distributed under this procedure. More than 90% of these lands are under cultivation. They pay taxes and create jobs," notes Solsky.

This mechanism is in contrast to the "gray" schemes of expropriation of state land used for years by state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. 

"Look at the taxes paid by these state-owned enterprises. They paid only a meager land tax," the minister adds.

In his opinion, if some law enforcement officers believe that the defenders of Ukraine received the land illegally, then, according to their logic, they are criminals.

"That is, according to the investigation, we helped the ATO members take possession of the land. The investigation calls it a criminal offense. That is, according to law enforcement, combatants are accomplices in the crime?" explains Solsky, who in 2017, as a lawyer, helped ATO participants obtain land for free.

Optional

Solsky described how the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state land and received cash for it. In many cases, however, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots.

Recall

Experts interviewed by UNN are inclined to believe that the absence of suspicions against the ATO soldiers who received the land plots involved in the case of Minister Solsky may mean that they did not commit criminal acts when receiving them, and question the investigation's version that the land was allocated illegally. 

Context

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors served Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi with a notice of suspicion of allegedly organizing a scheme to seize 2,500 hectares of NAAS land.

Solsky himself says that the circumstances of seven years ago relate to the period of his lawyer's activity, long before he was appointed minister. His defense lawyers  claim that Solsky did not benefit from the fact that ATO soldiers acquired the right to the land.

In 2019, the Supreme Court confirmed in its decision that Iskra and Nadiia had no legal grounds to claim the land that ATO participants had received.

"During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found that there were no state acts for the right to permanent use of land plots both for SE Iskra, SE Nadiia and the companies whose legal successors they are.

In addition, the courts found that the decisions on granting the disputed land plots for permanent use to SE Iskra and SE Nadiya were not made in accordance with the procedure established by the Land Code of Ukraine at the time of filing a lawsuit," reads the ruling of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of 5 August 2019.

Setup and political persecution: MPs on the "Minister Solskyi case"02.05.24, 08:35 • 114187 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
forbsForbes
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising