Almost 90% of the enemy's losses are inflicted in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia" - Voloshin

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88155 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97858 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116244 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187414 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231998 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142512 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368563 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181661 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149584 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197874 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88197 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97931 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96797 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116294 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3150 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11142 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12818 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16901 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37903 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Almost 90% of the enemy's losses are inflicted in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia" - Voloshin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21557 views

Almost 90% of the enemy's losses fall on the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia", over the past day there were 170 military clashes on the front line.

Almost 90% of the enemy's losses are inflicted in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia" - Voloshin

Over the past day, 170 military clashes with the enemy took place on the front line, 150 of which occurred in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia". The enemy carried out more than 3,400 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and 57 airstrikes. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Over the past day, 170 clashes with the enemy took place along the entire front line. 150 clashes occurred in the area of responsibility of OSUV Khortytsia. Almost 90% of enemy losses are inflicted in the area of responsibility of OSU "Khortytsia"

Voloshin says.

According to Voloshin, over the past week, 400 invaders were killed in the direction of Chasov Yar, more than 6.9 thousand Russians were injured, and 9 Russians were captured.

He added that over the past day, the enemy conducted more than 3,400 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and carried out 57 airstrikes, using 76 Kabiv.

Recall

Since the beginning of the current day, on June 25, 75 military clashes have already been recorded at the front . The Russian invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky direction. 

They give up out of desperation: Voloshin explained why the project "I want to live" is popular among the Russian military25.06.24, 15:47 • 20493 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31