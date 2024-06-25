Almost 90% of the enemy's losses are inflicted in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia" - Voloshin

Over the past day, 170 military clashes with the enemy took place on the front line, 150 of which occurred in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia". The enemy carried out more than 3,400 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and 57 airstrikes. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Over the past day, 170 clashes with the enemy took place along the entire front line. 150 clashes occurred in the area of responsibility of OSUV Khortytsia. Almost 90% of enemy losses are inflicted in the area of responsibility of OSU "Khortytsia" Voloshin says.

According to Voloshin, over the past week, 400 invaders were killed in the direction of Chasov Yar, more than 6.9 thousand Russians were injured, and 9 Russians were captured.

He added that over the past day, the enemy conducted more than 3,400 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and carried out 57 airstrikes, using 76 Kabiv.

Recall

Since the beginning of the current day, on June 25, 75 military clashes have already been recorded at the front . The Russian invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky direction.

