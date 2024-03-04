Almost 40 anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices: cache of Russian military ammunition discovered in Sumy region

During operational activities, SBI officers found an ammunition cache equipped by the Russian military near the border in Sumy region, where almost forty anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices were stored. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

The cache, hidden in a wooded area, contained almost forty anti-tank mines, 10 improvised explosive devices, two grenade launchers and two boxes of 14.5 mm ammunition, - the statement said.

Details

According to intelligence, it was intended for enemy subversive reconnaissance groups that were neutralized by the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the de-occupation of Sumy region.

It is noted that after the examination, the seized ammunition will be transferred to the needs of the Defense Forces and will work against the enemy.

Recall

Law enforcement found a cache with grenade launchers, machine guns, assault rifles, ammunition and explosives in an abandoned building in a village in Chernihiv region.