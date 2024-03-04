Almost 40 anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices: cache of Russian military ammunition discovered in Sumy region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 5328 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 17181 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23861 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169062 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159472 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214924 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247859 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153641 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371301 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 17105 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 168982 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140036 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159409 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151679 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14661 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15726 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19640 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22691 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44633 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Almost 40 anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices: cache of Russian military ammunition discovered in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22089 views

SBI officers found a cache with almost 40 anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices left by Russian troops near the border in Sumy region.

Almost 40 anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices: cache of Russian military ammunition discovered in Sumy region

During operational activities, SBI officers found an ammunition cache equipped by the Russian military near the border in Sumy region, where almost forty anti-tank mines and 10 improvised explosive devices were stored. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

The cache, hidden in a wooded area, contained almost forty anti-tank mines, 10 improvised explosive devices, two grenade launchers and two boxes of 14.5 mm ammunition,

- the statement said.

Details

According to intelligence, it was intended for enemy subversive reconnaissance groups that were neutralized by the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the de-occupation of Sumy region.

It is noted that after the examination, the seized ammunition will be transferred to the needs of the Defense Forces and will work against the enemy.

Recall

Law enforcement found a cache with grenade launchers, machine guns, assault rifles, ammunition and explosives in an abandoned building in a village in Chernihiv region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sums
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11