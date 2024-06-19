Almost 2 thousand children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian occupiers

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9700 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 111548 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118645 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133678 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196931 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146634 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369878 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182329 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149751 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 111542 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 100316 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118639 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113761 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133672 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5878 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8866 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13787 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15253 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19093 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Almost 2 thousand children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19354 views

551 children were killed and more than 1,388 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, with Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions suffering the most.

Almost 2 thousand children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian occupiers

Children in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions suffered the most. 551 children died. Writes UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

More than 1939 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression

- the Office of the Prosecutor General informs.

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, as of the morning of June 19, 2024, 551 children were killed and more than 1,388 were injured of varying severity.

It is also reported in which regions most children were affected: Donetsk region  - 539, Kharkiv region - 390, Kherson region - 152, Dnipropetrovs'k region - 151, Kyiv region - 130, Zaporizhzhia region - 108, Mykolaiv region - 107.

President: Russia has abducted 20 thousand Ukrainian children16.06.24, 17:55 • 102227 views

The agency also emphasized that in recent days two girls aged 7 and 17 and four boys aged 6, 8, 10 and 11 were injured in Poltava; two boys aged 4 and 7 were injured in Nova Poltavka village, Donetsk region; a 13-year-old boy was injured in Pisky village, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

Teenager wounded three children with an RPG in occupied Mariupol: what is known17.06.24, 17:12 • 22094 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41