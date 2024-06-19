Almost 2 thousand children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian occupiers

Children in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions suffered the most. 551 children died. Writes UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

More than 1939 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression - the Office of the Prosecutor General informs.

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, as of the morning of June 19, 2024, 551 children were killed and more than 1,388 were injured of varying severity.

It is also reported in which regions most children were affected: Donetsk region - 539, Kharkiv region - 390, Kherson region - 152, Dnipropetrovs'k region - 151, Kyiv region - 130, Zaporizhzhia region - 108, Mykolaiv region - 107.

The agency also emphasized that in recent days two girls aged 7 and 17 and four boys aged 6, 8, 10 and 11 were injured in Poltava; two boys aged 4 and 7 were injured in Nova Poltavka village, Donetsk region; a 13-year-old boy was injured in Pisky village, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

