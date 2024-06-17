Teenager wounded three children with an RPG in occupied Mariupol: what is known

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16305 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150042 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 145878 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159141 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210751 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245781 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152365 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370943 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183406 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149997 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150042 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 126766 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 145879 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 138951 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159141 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12268 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13492 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17562 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18731 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35521 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Teenager wounded three children with an RPG in occupied Mariupol: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22094 views

In occupied Mariupol, a teenager wounded three children with an anti-tank grenade launcher he found at home.

Teenager wounded three children with an RPG in occupied Mariupol: what is known

In occupied Mariupol, a teenager wounded three children with an anti-tank grenade launcher (ATGL). This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

The report quotes the data of the "DPR" leader Pushilin. According to him, the teenager found a weapon - an RPG-22 - in his father's possession. As a result, three children were injured - girls born in 2009 and 2012 and a boy born in 2014. The children were reportedly provided with medical aid.

"The occupation is becoming more and more dangerous. Weapons are being actively distributed. Law enforcement agencies do not monitor the order and do not check weapons permits. Moreover, there are more and more Russian soldiers in the city. Civilians are suffering," the city council said in a statement.

Andriushchenko: At least 25 thousand Mariupol residents, including 164 children, were killed during russian invasion20.05.24, 16:23 • 15791 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Mariupol
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91