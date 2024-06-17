Teenager wounded three children with an RPG in occupied Mariupol: what is known

In occupied Mariupol, a teenager wounded three children with an anti-tank grenade launcher (ATGL). This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

The report quotes the data of the "DPR" leader Pushilin. According to him, the teenager found a weapon - an RPG-22 - in his father's possession. As a result, three children were injured - girls born in 2009 and 2012 and a boy born in 2014. The children were reportedly provided with medical aid.

"The occupation is becoming more and more dangerous. Weapons are being actively distributed. Law enforcement agencies do not monitor the order and do not check weapons permits. Moreover, there are more and more Russian soldiers in the city. Civilians are suffering," the city council said in a statement.

