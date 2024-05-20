Andriushchenko: At least 25 thousand Mariupol residents, including 164 children, were killed during russian invasion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62174 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103695 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146773 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173439 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164816 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148242 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63668 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100792 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33906 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45366 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38410 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210470 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223224 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 62151 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38410 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45366 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112311 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113245 views
Actual
Andriushchenko: At least 25 thousand Mariupol residents, including 164 children, were killed during russian invasion

Andriushchenko: At least 25 thousand Mariupol residents, including 164 children, were killed during russian invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15758 views

At least 25,000 civilians in Mariupol were killed during the russian invasion, including 164 children. These figures were cited by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

The russians continue to try to hide the data on the number of Mariupol residents killed during the invasion. However, they do maintain a database of the dead, which includes DNA information and photographs. Ukraine has managed to obtain a database of dead children, which confirms the deaths of 164 children in Mariupol during the invasion. In total, at least 25,000 civilians of Mariupol were killed and buried. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Andriushchenko said that the russians are trying to hide information about the number of dead. But they have created a database that includes DNA, photos, unidentified and identified bodies.

In other words, they have a complete record of the dead they have buried. But this database is stored without access to the Internet, it is guarded together with the FSB

- Andriushchenko says.

He noted that the database of children collected by the Russians was "bought back". The database was then checked and verified.

We can say for sure that there are 164 children with verified deaths on the territory of Mariupol during the full-scale invasion. As for the adults and the unidentified, this is a separate complicated story. As of today, according to our estimates, which were made immediately after they completed the mass burial, at least 25,000 civilians of Mariupol have died and have already been buried. This is the minimum figure and we understand that it will grow

- added the Advisor to the Chairman.

Recall

The russians exhumed and reburied 80-90% of the bodies in Mariupol, and new mass graves are known to be located in Mariupol, at the Starokrymske cemetery, and in the villages of Mangush and Vynohradne.

An exhibition demonstrating the blockade and destruction of Mariupol by Russians opens in the Netherlands10.04.24, 14:04 • 41714 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising