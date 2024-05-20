Andriushchenko: At least 25 thousand Mariupol residents, including 164 children, were killed during russian invasion

The russians continue to try to hide the data on the number of Mariupol residents killed during the invasion. However, they do maintain a database of the dead, which includes DNA information and photographs. Ukraine has managed to obtain a database of dead children, which confirms the deaths of 164 children in Mariupol during the invasion. In total, at least 25,000 civilians of Mariupol were killed and buried. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Andriushchenko said that the russians are trying to hide information about the number of dead. But they have created a database that includes DNA, photos, unidentified and identified bodies.

In other words, they have a complete record of the dead they have buried. But this database is stored without access to the Internet, it is guarded together with the FSB - Andriushchenko says.

He noted that the database of children collected by the Russians was "bought back". The database was then checked and verified.

We can say for sure that there are 164 children with verified deaths on the territory of Mariupol during the full-scale invasion. As for the adults and the unidentified, this is a separate complicated story. As of today, according to our estimates, which were made immediately after they completed the mass burial, at least 25,000 civilians of Mariupol have died and have already been buried. This is the minimum figure and we understand that it will grow - added the Advisor to the Chairman.

Recall

The russians exhumed and reburied 80-90% of the bodies in Mariupol, and new mass graves are known to be located in Mariupol, at the Starokrymske cemetery, and in the villages of Mangush and Vynohradne.

An exhibition demonstrating the blockade and destruction of Mariupol by Russians opens in the Netherlands