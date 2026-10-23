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Almost 160 combat engagements in a day — the General Staff reported on the hottest fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

There were 159 combat engagements at the front over the past day. Russia deployed 6,743 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,098 attacks.

Almost 160 combat engagements in a day — the General Staff reported on the hottest fronts

During the day on October 23, there were 159 combat engagements on the front. UNN reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the enemy launched 67 air strikes and dropped 230 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 6,743 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 2,098 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions

- the report says.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have launched two air strikes, used six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 40 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

On the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times toward the settlements of Okhrimivka, Rybalychne, and Chuhunivka.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to improve its positions by conducting assault operations toward Podoly and Radkivka.

Three attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction toward Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and Zakitne.

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On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Pyskunivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy assaults: in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out fourteen attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, Hulive, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 43 occupiers were eliminated here today and 11 were wounded; nine pieces of motor vehicles, an electronic warfare system, three special-purpose devices, a UAV control station, a property storage facility, and one shelter were destroyed. Four pieces of motor vehicles, two special-purpose devices, two UAV control stations, and 68 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 153 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the military reported.

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On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Myrne.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks toward the settlements of Uspishne, Rizdvianka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made one attempt to improve their position by attacking toward Pavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in other directions," the General Staff added.

To remind

Ukrainian military personnel struck facilities for the storage and launch of drones, warehouses, and an russia control center in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The strikes are intended to reduce the ability of Russian troops to attack Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine21.10.26, 18:29 • 18151 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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