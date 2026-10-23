Starlink was tested near the front line and in the civilian sector: Zelenskyy reported the results

$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
04:46 PM • 8414 views
The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from OleshkyVideo
04:14 PM • 10914 views
On October 24, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity
03:24 PM • 12379 views
Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations
03:08 PM • 12013 views
The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced
02:44 PM • 9436 views
A "suspicious object" was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington; roads were blocked off — journalist
12:45 PM • 16736 views
Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
12:30 PM • 17017 views
All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert
12:22 PM • 21049 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling
12:05 PM • 12144 views
Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 270 defenders returned homePhotoVideo
October 23, 11:02 AM • 13985 views
Ukraine Wants to Move Customs Checks to EU Countries Amid Threat of Russian Drones - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
90%
756mm
Popular news
Jenna Ortega made a shocking statement about her career ahead of the new season of "Wednesday"VideoOctober 23, 11:40 AM • 12001 views
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone01:12 PM • 11321 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of01:49 PM • 9312 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhoto01:50 PM • 10337 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 7402:14 PM • 8578 views
Publications
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling12:22 PM • 21056 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 24355 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 30976 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 31524 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
Exclusive
October 23, 05:40 AM • 30230 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Nicușor Dan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Romania
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhoto03:07 PM • 7064 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 7402:14 PM • 9054 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhoto01:50 PM • 10614 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of01:49 PM • 9722 views
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone01:12 PM • 11576 views
Actual
Film
Starlink
Technology
Series
The Guardian

Starlink was tested near the front line and in the civilian sector: Zelenskyy reported the results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Ukraine confirmed the restrictions on Starlink: the system works while moving at up to 161 km/h. Kyiv expects decisions from SpaceX and the United States.

Starlink was tested near the front line and in the civilian sector: Zelenskyy reported the results
Illustrative photo

Restrictions on the use of Starlink satellite communications remain in effect in Ukraine. The maximum speed of movement at which the system operates is currently 161 km/h, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 23, UNN reports. 

According to him, the Ukrainian side understands how to technically remove these restrictions, but is awaiting corresponding decisions from SpaceX and the US administration.

Details

Ukraine tested Starlink's operation in several areas. In particular, testing was carried out both in the civilian sector and in areas close to the front line. The results of the tests confirmed that the restrictions imposed earlier remain in effect. The maximum speed threshold remains at 161 km/h.

In this regard, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that the Ukrainian side understands the technical mechanism that would allow satellite communications to resume without the relevant restrictions.

"We understand how to reverse this to make it work without restrictions, purely technically. We hope that SpaceX and the American administration will do this," the president said.

Recall

As of Friday morning, October 23, Ukrainian interceptors still could not use high-speed internet to shoot down Russian attack drones or conduct mid-range operations.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine