Starlink was tested near the front line and in the civilian sector: Zelenskyy reported the results

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Restrictions on the use of Starlink satellite communications remain in effect in Ukraine. The maximum speed of movement at which the system operates is currently 161 km/h, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 23, UNN reports.

According to him, the Ukrainian side understands how to technically remove these restrictions, but is awaiting corresponding decisions from SpaceX and the US administration.

Details

Ukraine tested Starlink's operation in several areas. In particular, testing was carried out both in the civilian sector and in areas close to the front line. The results of the tests confirmed that the restrictions imposed earlier remain in effect. The maximum speed threshold remains at 161 km/h.

In this regard, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that the Ukrainian side understands the technical mechanism that would allow satellite communications to resume without the relevant restrictions.

"We understand how to reverse this to make it work without restrictions, purely technically. We hope that SpaceX and the American administration will do this," the president said.

Recall

As of Friday morning, October 23, Ukrainian interceptors still could not use high-speed internet to shoot down Russian attack drones or conduct mid-range operations.