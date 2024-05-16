All hospitals with in-patient facilities are provided with generators, no suspension of planned operations is out of the question - Ministry of Health

All hospitals in Ukraine with inpatient facilities are equipped with generators. Hospitals can operate fully and carry out urgent and planned surgical interventions. This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Hospitals with in-patient facilities are critical infrastructure facilities and emergency power outages are the last thing that affect these facilities. At the same time, when we talk about emergency power outages, every hospital with an inpatient department is equipped with an alternative power source that switches on automatically, both high and low power, - Lyashko said.

Details

The Minister explained why hospitals have low-power generators.

Because more and more chief doctors and general directors are becoming managers and calculate the correct and economical costs of diesel fuel or gasoline to keep the hospital running, to have power supply, and to spend little on generators. That's why we were in demand for both large and small generators. Today, I can say with confidence that all hospitals with inpatient facilities are equipped with generators, - Lyashko said.

He also said that the Ministry of Health is working to ensure that fuel is fully available.

The minimum we have set at the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies is for 5 days, but we understand how much the power generation has suffered, so we will increase this volume and fuel reserves to keep hospitals running, - Lyashko said.

In addition, he emphasized that today there is no question of stopping planned surgical interventions.

"Today, the number of generators allows us to ensure the full functioning of the institution... Hospitals can operate fully and carry out both urgent and planned surgical interventions," the minister said.