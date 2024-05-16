All hospitals with in-patient facilities are provided with generators, no suspension of planned operations is out of the question - Ministry of Health

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

All hospitals with in-patient facilities are provided with generators, no suspension of planned operations is out of the question - Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

All hospitals with inpatient departments in Ukraine are equipped with generators, which allows them to operate fully and perform both emergency and scheduled surgeries despite power outages.

All hospitals in Ukraine with inpatient facilities are equipped with generators. Hospitals can operate fully and carry out urgent and planned surgical interventions. This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Hospitals with in-patient facilities are critical infrastructure facilities and emergency power outages are the last thing that affect these facilities. At the same time, when we talk about emergency power outages, every hospital with an inpatient department is equipped with an alternative power source that switches on automatically, both high and low power,

- Lyashko said.

Details

The Minister explained why hospitals have low-power generators.

Because more and more chief doctors and general directors are becoming managers and calculate the correct and economical costs of diesel fuel or gasoline to keep the hospital running, to have power supply, and to spend little on generators. That's why we were in demand for both large and small generators. Today, I can say with confidence that all hospitals with inpatient facilities are equipped with generators,

- Lyashko said.

Amid shortages power outages are possible again, emergency aid from the EU is already on the way - Ministry of Energy5/16/24, 10:49 AM • 27313 views

He also said that the Ministry of Health is working to ensure that fuel is fully available.

The minimum we have set at the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies is for 5 days, but we understand how much the power generation has suffered, so we will increase this volume and fuel reserves to keep hospitals running,

- Lyashko said.

In addition, he emphasized that today there is no question of stopping planned surgical interventions.

"Today, the number of generators allows us to ensure the full functioning of the institution... Hospitals can operate fully and carry out both urgent and planned surgical interventions," the minister said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
european-unionEuropean Union
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising