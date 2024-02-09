Airplane crash in Brovary: Ukraine establishes a photo award named after military photographer Mykola Anatsky

Ukraine has launched a new award in photography in honor of Mykola Anatsky. The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended Resolution No. 841 "On Awards for Achievements in the Field of Culture and Art" of 23.11.2016. According to it, the list of awards in the field of culture and art was supplemented with the position "Mykola Anatsky Award - in the field of photography," the statement said.

Mykola Anatskyi was a military photographer who was on board the helicopter that crashed on January 18, 2023 in Brovary.

Mykola was originally from Bakhmut. He participated in the ATO and was fond of photography. Before his death in the plane crash, he worked in the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The photo shows Mykola's works. Eternal and unquenchable memory