Air strike on the occupied Crimea: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy command post near Sevastopol

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Air strike on the occupied Crimea: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy command post near Sevastopol

The Ukrainian military strikes a russian military communication center in occupied Crimea.

Today, on January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a point of connection of the russian occupation forces. This is reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details 

According to the Armed Forces, today, January 4, at about 15:00, a Russian occupation troops' assembly point was hit near occupied Sevastopol.

Addendum

According to the Air Force, the operation was carried out with the help of Ukrainian pilots. They were thanked for their work.

He also hinted that he expects the same epic report from Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya from the enemy propaganda as they recently spread during their massive attack on Ukraine.

Recall

At about 15:40, an air raid was declared in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea. Before that, Russian terrorists blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

For about an hour, the Russians complained about massive rocket fire, and explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya.

One of the missiles, according to a local newspaper, allegedly hit a military unit in Sevastopol.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

