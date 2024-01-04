Air strike on the occupied Crimea: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy command post near Sevastopol

Today, on January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a point of connection of the russian occupation forces. This is reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Armed Forces, today, January 4, at about 15:00, a Russian occupation troops' assembly point was hit near occupied Sevastopol.

Addendum

According to the Air Force, the operation was carried out with the help of Ukrainian pilots. They were thanked for their work.

He also hinted that he expects the same epic report from Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya from the enemy propaganda as they recently spread during their massive attack on Ukraine.

Recall

At about 15:40, an air raid was declared in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea. Before that, Russian terrorists blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

For about an hour, the Russians complained about massive rocket fire, and explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya.

One of the missiles, according to a local newspaper, allegedly hit a military unit in Sevastopol.