Air Force warns of enemy aircraft activity and threat to Dnipro

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft and the threat of air strikes in the southeast of the country, urging residents of Dnipro to take shelter, UNN reports.

Details

"Enemy tactical aviation activity is observed in the southeast! Threat of use of aviation munitions!" - the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

"Dnipro - stay in shelters!" the Air Force emphasized.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv: three children are known to have been injured