Air Force warns of enemy aircraft activity and threat to Dnipro

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61572 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103574 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151029 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247201 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173413 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164797 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148237 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113028 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63125 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100665 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33201 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44585 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37562 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247186 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236245 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223165 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61510 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37562 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44585 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112286 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113224 views
Air Force warns of enemy aircraft activity and threat to Dnipro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16512 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy tactical aircraft activity and the threat of air strikes in the southeast of the country, urging residents of Dnipro to take cover.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft and the threat of air strikes in the southeast of the country, urging residents of Dnipro to take shelter, UNN reports.

Details

"Enemy tactical aviation activity is observed in the southeast! Threat of use of aviation munitions!" - the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

"Dnipro - stay in shelters!" the Air Force emphasized.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv: three children are known to have been injured

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

