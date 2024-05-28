Air defense system shoots down a shakedown over Dnipro region at night

At night, a unit of the Vostok Air Force shot down an enemy shakedown over the Dnipro region. The air defense system was practiced in Novomoskovsk district. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to him, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district four times that night. They used heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

Enemy shells hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The people survived.

Also in the morning, the aggressor attacked the district center and the Myrivska community.

A 32-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

A sports club was damaged. A private house, a car, and an outbuilding were also damaged. Other consequences are being clarified.

