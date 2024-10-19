Air defense is working in Odesa region - Bratchuk
The air defense system has been activated in Odesa region. The Air Force has warned of the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles in the region.
Air defense is operating in Odesa region. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ukrainian volunteer army "South" Serhiy Bratchuk, UNN reports.
"Air defense is working in Odesa region," Bratchuk said.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of using attack UAVs in Odesa region.
"Odesa and the region, take cover! There is a threat of attack drones!" said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA.