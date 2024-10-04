Air condition worsens in Kyiv: KCMA reports high levels of pollution in most districts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Air condition worsens in Kyiv: KCMA reports high levels of pollution in most districts

Air condition worsens in Kyiv: KCMA reports high levels of pollution in most districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Kyiv, an increased air quality index was recorded in almost all districts except Holosiivskyi. Doctors advise to limit outdoor activities and physical activity in the open air.

All districts of Kyiv, except Holosiivskyi, have an elevated air quality index, KCMA reported on Friday morning, UNN reported

Details

The following indicators of air pollution are reportedly observed at Kyiv stationary air monitoring stations:

- European Union Avenue, 64-G - overall air quality index - 83 (high level of pollution)

- 20 Shchuseva St. overall air quality index - 86 (high level)

- 28 Turivska St. - quality index 78 (high level of pollution)

- 97 Beresteysky Avenue - quality index 77 (high level of pollution).

- 22 Kitaivska Street - quality index 55 (average level of pollution).

- 7/1 Kharkivske Shosse St. - quality index 79 (high level).

- 26, Arkhitektora Verbytskoho St. - air quality index 76 (high level).

In case of high levels of pollution, doctors advise:

- Do not go outside unnecessarily and close the windows;

- Give up physical activity outdoors;

- Drink plenty of water.

Deterioration of air quality recorded in many regions due to wind-blown dust from the Caspian lowlands - Ministry of Environment03.10.24, 10:29 • 13095 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
european-unionEuropean Union
kyivKyiv

