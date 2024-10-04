Air condition worsens in Kyiv: KCMA reports high levels of pollution in most districts
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, an increased air quality index was recorded in almost all districts except Holosiivskyi. Doctors advise to limit outdoor activities and physical activity in the open air.
All districts of Kyiv, except Holosiivskyi, have an elevated air quality index, KCMA reported on Friday morning, UNN reported .
Details
The following indicators of air pollution are reportedly observed at Kyiv stationary air monitoring stations:
- European Union Avenue, 64-G - overall air quality index - 83 (high level of pollution)
- 20 Shchuseva St. overall air quality index - 86 (high level)
- 28 Turivska St. - quality index 78 (high level of pollution)
- 97 Beresteysky Avenue - quality index 77 (high level of pollution).
- 22 Kitaivska Street - quality index 55 (average level of pollution).
- 7/1 Kharkivske Shosse St. - quality index 79 (high level).
- 26, Arkhitektora Verbytskoho St. - air quality index 76 (high level).
In case of high levels of pollution, doctors advise:
- Do not go outside unnecessarily and close the windows;
- Give up physical activity outdoors;
- Drink plenty of water.
