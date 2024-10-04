Air condition worsens in Kyiv: KCMA reports high levels of pollution in most districts

All districts of Kyiv, except Holosiivskyi, have an elevated air quality index, KCMA reported on Friday morning, UNN reported .

Details

The following indicators of air pollution are reportedly observed at Kyiv stationary air monitoring stations:

- European Union Avenue, 64-G - overall air quality index - 83 (high level of pollution)

- 20 Shchuseva St. overall air quality index - 86 (high level)

- 28 Turivska St. - quality index 78 (high level of pollution)

- 97 Beresteysky Avenue - quality index 77 (high level of pollution).

- 22 Kitaivska Street - quality index 55 (average level of pollution).

- 7/1 Kharkivske Shosse St. - quality index 79 (high level).

- 26, Arkhitektora Verbytskoho St. - air quality index 76 (high level).

In case of high levels of pollution, doctors advise:

- Do not go outside unnecessarily and close the windows;

- Give up physical activity outdoors;

- Drink plenty of water.

Deterioration of air quality recorded in many regions due to wind-blown dust from the Caspian lowlands - Ministry of Environment