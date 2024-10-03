Deterioration of air quality recorded in many regions due to wind-blown dust from the Caspian lowlands - Ministry of Environment

Dusty wind flows from the Caspian lowland are worsening air quality in Ukraine. Kyiv is experiencing a high level of pollution, and the situation may last until Friday, the Ministry of Environment reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Air quality is deteriorating in many regions of Ukraine. According to satellite data, this morning dusty wind flows from the Caspian Sea lowlands have drawn Ukraine. They are worsening the air quality - the ministry said.

It is stated that as of the morning of October 3, there is a high level of air pollution in the city of Kyiv. The air quality index ranges from 76 to 89.

Fine dust levels range from 95.4 µg/m3 to 127.9 µg/m3. The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region and the cross-border impact of air masses.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, this situation with the air will remain until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west. The dust will come to us in waves, meaning that improvements will alternate with deteriorations in visibility and air quality.

Recommendations:

During a dust storm, you should avoid being outdoors, especially for people with respiratory problems.

It is recommended to keep windows closed and use indoor air purifiers. It is also necessary to wear protective masks or respirators if you need to go outside. Drivers should be especially cautious due to reduced visibility on the roads.

