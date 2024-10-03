ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Deterioration of air quality recorded in many regions due to wind-blown dust from the Caspian lowlands - Ministry of Environment

Deterioration of air quality recorded in many regions due to wind-blown dust from the Caspian lowlands - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

Dusty wind flows from the Caspian lowlands are worsening air quality in Ukraine. Kyiv is experiencing high levels of pollution, a situation that may last until Friday.

Dusty wind flows from the Caspian lowland are worsening air quality in Ukraine. Kyiv is experiencing a high level of pollution, and the situation may last until Friday, the Ministry of Environment reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Air quality is deteriorating in many regions of Ukraine. According to satellite data, this morning dusty wind flows from the Caspian Sea lowlands have drawn Ukraine. They are worsening the air quality

- the ministry said.

It is stated that as of the morning of October 3, there is a high level of air pollution in the city of Kyiv. The air quality index ranges from 76 to 89.

Fine dust levels range from 95.4 µg/m3 to 127.9 µg/m3. The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region and the cross-border impact of air masses.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, this situation with the air will remain until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west. The dust will come to us in waves, meaning that improvements will alternate with deteriorations in visibility and air quality.

Recommendations:

During a dust storm, you should avoid being outdoors, especially for people with respiratory problems.

It is recommended to keep windows closed and use indoor air purifiers. It is also necessary to wear protective masks or respirators if you need to go outside. Drivers should be especially cautious due to reduced visibility on the roads.

High level of air pollution in Kyiv in the morning: it is advised to limit ventilation03.10.24, 09:29 • 17322 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

