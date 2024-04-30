Air alert declared in southern Ukraine: several explosions in Odesa

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87793 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108785 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155520 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251503 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174434 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165654 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36038 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70231 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38099 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31615 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64146 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251503 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87793 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64146 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70231 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113155 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114038 views
Air alert declared in southern Ukraine: several explosions in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25722 views

An air alert was issued in southern Ukraine due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack, followed by explosions in Odesa. Local authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters.

An air alert was declared in southern Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. After that, explosions were heard in Odesa. This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details 

According to locals, explosions were heard in Odesa, and there are reports of a fire in the city. 

Meanwhile, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kirper, urged residents of the region not to leave their shelters.

Air raid alert!!! Odesa region, please stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over!

- Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

Addendum

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the south!

Prosecutor General shows the moment of attack on Odesa with a missile with a cluster munition

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarUNN-Odesa
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

