Air alert declared in southern Ukraine: several explosions in Odesa

An air alert was declared in southern Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. After that, explosions were heard in Odesa. This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

According to locals, explosions were heard in Odesa, and there are reports of a fire in the city.

Meanwhile, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kirper, urged residents of the region not to leave their shelters.

Air raid alert!!! Odesa region, please stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over! - Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

Addendum

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the south!

