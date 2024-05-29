Against the background of complaints from activists and Human Rights Defenders: Lubinets said that the odious bar "out of the zone"was closed in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, an odious bar was closed, the menu of which signs of discrimination, normalized and promoted violence and crimes. This was stated by Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

The Ombudsman did not specify which institution he was talking about, but the details of the message indicate that we are talking about a bar "out of the zone".

The Ombudsman explained that his office received an appeal regarding advertising of one of the Kharkiv public catering establishments.

Since the messages and menu of the bar contained discrimination, he produced and sent letters about the activities of the institution to the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, the State Food and Consumer Service in the Kharkiv region and the National Police in the Kharkiv region

According to Lubinets, The Ministry of Culture confirmed that "advertising of an institution that has signs of discrimination contradicts the purpose and main statutory activities of the theater, and also causes reputational losses for the theater and the ministry.

The State Food and Consumer Service of Kharkiv region, in turn, recorded the placement of an advertising story with signs of violation of the requirements of Article 8 of the law of Ukraine "on advertising". The main department received an expert opinion, according to which the advertising of the institution is discriminatory and violates the requirements of Part 3 of Article 7, Part 1 of Article 8 of the law of Ukraine "on advertising". The business entity received 8 decisions on the imposition of fines in the amount of UAH 13,600 - said the Ombudsman.

In addition, the restaurant was fined 3 400 UAH for advertising alcohol without accompanying the text of the warning.

Employees of the State Department of the National Police of Kharkiv region conducted an inspection, during which they drew up a protocol on administrative violations against the owner of the institution and brought him to justice under Article 173 of the Administrative Code of Ukraine. According to the police, the institution has now ceased its activities Dmitry Lubinets summed up.

The restaurant "out of the zone" has gained its dubious popularity due to the scandalous menu, where the names of cocktails promote violence and discrimination. In particular, among the drinks you can find "pedophile's dream", "raped", "creampie", "tee", "incest", etc. such names caused outrage not only among ordinary Ukrainians, but also among activists and human rights defenders across the country.

For example, describing the cocktail "69", the authors write: unforgettable as rape [crossed out] the taste of orange and peach with a moderately tart aftertaste.

The restaurant was bombarded with complaints, but the bar management responded defiantly to all criticism and comments. In the end, the journalists filed applications to the police and the state consumer service for the Kharkiv cocktail bar "out of the zone". In the end, on March 28, activist Olya Novak said that the Ombudsman's Office had opened proceedings against the out-of-Zone Bar based on complaints from activists.

A little later, the restaurant closed, and a note "temporarily closed"appeared on the institution's Instagram page.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of education and science and law enforcement agencies to protect children from cyberbullying in social networks.