After the Peace Summit, a result similar to the "grain initiative" may appear, which will open the way for the points of the peace formula – Zelensky

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 55810 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137099 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170426 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162991 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147479 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217605 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112899 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 40667 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 54515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107257 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 35627 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102900 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234888 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217605 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230394 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217685 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 2436 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102900 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107257 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157720 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156536 views
After the Peace Summit, a result similar to the "grain initiative" may appear, which will open the way for the points of the peace formula – Zelensky

After the Peace Summit, a result similar to the "grain initiative" may appear, which will open the way for the points of the peace formula – Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30842 views

Zelensky hopes that after the peace summit, a result similar to the "grain initiative" can open the way for the implementation of the points of the peace formula. But, provided that the world majority agrees to joint agreements and steps.

During a speech at the Security Forum in Singapore, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that although some world leaders have not yet confirmed their participation in the peace summit, more than a hundred countries have declared their presence. The president of Ukraine hopes that the world majority will agree on agreements and the points of the peace formula will work, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, June 2, as part of the annual Security Forum "Shangri-La Dialogue", president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a speech.

According to the head of state, he hopes that "after the peace summit, when the world Majority behaves with joint agreements and steps, the relevant parties will hand them over to Russia, seeking to achieve a result similar to the grain initiative.

If these basic things are implemented, other points of the peace formula will also work

- Vladimir Zelensky emphasized.

The president of Ukraine also noted that he was disappointed, as "some world leaders have not yet confirmed their participation in the peace summit.

Unfortunately, there are also attempts to disrupt the summit. We do not want to believe that this is a desire for monopoly power in the world – to deprive the world community of the opportunity to resolve issues of war and peace and leave this power in the hands of one or two. We respect the UN Charter, respect every nation and treat everyone equally – only on this principle can the world be protected from war

Zelensky warned.

He also said that "more than a hundred countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the summit. For today.

At the first summit, we will consider three points of the peace formula – nuclear security, food security, the release of prisoners of war and, of course, Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Zelensky reminded.

During his working visit to Singapore, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives and discussed further support for Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
sinhapurSingapore
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

