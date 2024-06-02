After the Peace Summit, a result similar to the "grain initiative" may appear, which will open the way for the points of the peace formula – Zelensky

During a speech at the Security Forum in Singapore, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that although some world leaders have not yet confirmed their participation in the peace summit, more than a hundred countries have declared their presence. The president of Ukraine hopes that the world majority will agree on agreements and the points of the peace formula will work, reports UNN.

On Sunday, June 2, as part of the annual Security Forum "Shangri-La Dialogue", president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a speech.

According to the head of state, he hopes that "after the peace summit, when the world Majority behaves with joint agreements and steps, the relevant parties will hand them over to Russia, seeking to achieve a result similar to the grain initiative.

If these basic things are implemented, other points of the peace formula will also work - Vladimir Zelensky emphasized.

The president of Ukraine also noted that he was disappointed, as "some world leaders have not yet confirmed their participation in the peace summit.

Unfortunately, there are also attempts to disrupt the summit. We do not want to believe that this is a desire for monopoly power in the world – to deprive the world community of the opportunity to resolve issues of war and peace and leave this power in the hands of one or two. We respect the UN Charter, respect every nation and treat everyone equally – only on this principle can the world be protected from war Zelensky warned.

He also said that "more than a hundred countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the summit. For today.

At the first summit, we will consider three points of the peace formula – nuclear security, food security, the release of prisoners of war and, of course, Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Zelensky reminded.

During his working visit to Singapore, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives and discussed further support for Ukraine.