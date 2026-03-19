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After large-scale inspections, 385 children removed from dangerous living conditions, and 392 proceedings initiated - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

The prosecutor's office inspected the upbringing conditions of 52,000 children in institutions and families. Cases of cruel treatment and misuse of state funds were revealed.

After large-scale inspections, 385 children removed from dangerous living conditions, and 392 proceedings initiated - Prosecutor General

Since the beginning of inspections of boarding schools, orphanages, rehabilitation centers, and family-based care, which have already covered 52,000 children, 392 criminal proceedings have been initiated, and 385 children have been removed from dangerous living conditions, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Thursday on social media, writes UNN.

Three months ago, after visiting the charitable shelter "City of Goodness," I promised that I would do everything possible to ensure that the voices of children in need of protection are heard. We began to check what had been ignored for years. During this time, at the initiative of the prosecutor's office, the living and upbringing conditions of 52,000 children, 342 institutions, and more than 1,900 families where minors are placed have been checked.

- Kravchenko wrote.

Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages10.12.25, 10:28 • 19544 views

According to the Prosecutor General, "based on the conclusions of the monitoring groups, we are uncovering facts of child abuse and exposing the misuse of state funds allocated for their maintenance."

He indicated that there are cases where adult irresponsibility ends in tragedies. "One such horrific crime recently occurred in Vinnytsia region. Due to parental alcoholism and neglect of duties, a two-month-old infant died, and these, unfortunately, are not isolated cases," the Prosecutor General noted.

In total, as a result of the inspections – 392 criminal proceedings: 131 – against officials, 261 – against parents and guardians. 207 people have already been notified of suspicion. 99 indictments against 102 people have been sent to court. But most importantly – 385 children have been removed from dangerous living conditions.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Some of the children, according to him, are receiving medical care and undergoing rehabilitation. Others have been placed in family-based care.

"Children are not just about the country's future, but about responsibility for their lives and future destinies here and now. We continue to work," Kravchenko stressed.

Recall

In early December, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, after visiting Ukraine's largest charitable children's shelter "City of Goodness" and hearing a series of shocking stories of young Ukrainians, announced personnel decisions and a full inspection of all orphanages across the country. Kravchenko also emphasized that from today, Ukraine adheres to a zero-tolerance policy for violence and negligence towards children.

A real step towards salvation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko received a "golden brick" from the founder of "City of Goodness" for introducing the institution of a prosecutor for the protection of children's rights29.12.25, 12:23 • 3489 views

Julia Shramko

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