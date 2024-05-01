"After Easter": Yevlash says Air Force does not set deadlines for F-16 delivery to Ukraine

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Ilya Yevlash, said that F-16 fighters will start operating in Ukraine "after Easter" and stressed that the Air Force does not specify the delivery date of the fighters, as this date has already changed several times. He said this on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels on Wednesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked if there is any data or benchmarks for when the F-16s will start operating on Ukrainian territory, Yevlash replied with a smile: "Yes, there is, after Easter."

Answering seriously, Yevlash noted that the Air Force does not specify the delivery date of the fighter jets, as this date has already been changed several times.

Of course, we are not speculating on all these dates. This date has already changed several times, so we are waiting. Our task is to work with what is provided. We are not responsible for the supplies, this is a question for our top military and political leadership. When they come to Ukraine, we will definitely talk about it - Yevlash said.

Addendum

Earlier, Yevlash reported that the use of F-16 fighters would be dispersed across different types of runways and airfields to make it difficult for the enemy to detect them.

