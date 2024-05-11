After Easter, more people continue to leave Ukraine than arrive: figures revealed

Passenger traffic on Ukraine's western border has remained roughly the same in recent days, with a slight increase over the past day, with more people traveling abroad than returning to Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, May 10, 76,000 people and 20,000 vehicles crossed Ukraine's western borders with the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region)

On May 10, 43 thousand people left the territory of Ukraine. 27,000 of them crossed the border into Poland, while the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova.

Over the past day, 33,000 people crossed into Ukraine, 29,000 of them were Ukrainian citizens.

On May 9, 74,000 people and 20,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine: 42,000 people left, and 32,000 people entered Ukraine.

On May 8, 72 thousand people and 19 thousand vehicles crossed the western border: 42 thousand people left, 30 thousand people arrived.

The number of trips abroad increases after Easter