Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
After Easter, more people continue to leave Ukraine than arrive: figures revealed

After Easter, more people continue to leave Ukraine than arrive: figures revealed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54356 views

According to the State Border Guard Service, passenger traffic on Ukraine's western border has remained roughly flat recently, with a slight increase in the number of people traveling abroad than returning to Ukraine.

Passenger traffic on Ukraine's western border has remained roughly the same in recent days, with a slight increase over the past day, with more people traveling abroad than returning to Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, May 10, 76,000 people and 20,000 vehicles crossed Ukraine's western borders with the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region)

On May 10, 43 thousand people left the territory of Ukraine. 27,000 of them crossed the border into Poland, while the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova.

Over the past day, 33,000 people crossed into Ukraine, 29,000 of them were Ukrainian citizens.

On May 9, 74,000 people and 20,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine: 42,000 people left, and 32,000 people entered Ukraine.

On May 8, 72 thousand people and 19 thousand vehicles crossed the western border: 42 thousand people left, 30 thousand people arrived.

The number of trips abroad increases after Easter

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

