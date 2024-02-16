ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
After de-occupation in Kharkiv region, 875 bodies of 1008 victims identified - National Police

After de-occupation in Kharkiv region, 875 bodies of 1008 victims identified - National Police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18665 views

Following the liberation of more than 10,000 square kilometers in the Kharkiv region from Russian forces, police have identified 875 of the 1,008 bodies found there, including 29 children, and investigations into more than 17,000 alleged war crimes are ongoing.

In the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region, the police service alone has registered almost 17,000 war crimes committed by Russian invaders. To date, law enforcement officers have identified 875 of the 1,008 bodies of the dead, including 29 children, UNN reports .

Details

According to the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, who visited police officers in the frontline Kharkiv region, after the liberation of 10,000 square kilometers from the Russian army, police officers entered the settlements along with the Ukrainian military and began stabilization measures.

The enemy left behind 1,008 bodies of the dead and injured, including 29 children. Police have identified 875 people to date, and this work does not stop for a day.

 - informs the head of the department.

There are 0 police officers killed in Kharkiv region - those who gave their lives in the line of duty. In addition, 177 police officers were injured.

It is noted that almost 17 thousand war crimes of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region were registered by the police alone.

Eight communities with an area of more than 4,000 kilometers and a population of about 135,000 people were occupied by the Russian military, which tortured and abused civilians. During this time, more than 200 civilians were killed and more than 750 wounded. More than 2,500 civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the military aggression.

- Ivan Vyhivskyi said during his visit to Kupyansk.

Recall

Two enemy drones hit a civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing a man and his wife. There was also a fire in a private residential building, with two people injured.

Due to the intensified shelling by Russian troops, more and more people are evacuating from the populated areas of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

